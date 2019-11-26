|
Lee, Robert E.
Robert E. Lee passed away 24 November 2019; he had been a resident at The Guilford House for the past year.
Bob was born October 23, 1925 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the son of James E. Lee and Mary (Ratchford) Lee. Bob enjoyed Boy Scouting; he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1941. Upon graduation from Scranton High School in the spring of 1943, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps where he served as an MP (military police) at several different postings. After receiving an Honorable Discharge after the war Bob went on to further his education at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. After working briefly for the Bureau of Standards where he worked for Dr. Rosini, who was developing a process to make plastics from petroleum, he joined Standard Oil of New Jersey (Esso) at the Bayway, New Jersey refinery.
While at C.U., Bob met Catherine Cecelia Kielkopf, who was doing her graduate work in Education there. Bob and Catherine were married August 25, 1951 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Bethesda, Maryland. They had six children.
Bob worked his entire career for Standard Oil through its various corporate designations (Esso, Humble Oil, Enjay, Exxon, Exxon/Mobil) and at various locations.
One of the many positions he held within the company that he particularly enjoyed was Director of Employee Relations. He really enjoyed all the travel involved and he received immense satisfaction helping teams at divers locations overcome difficulties and achieve their goals, both personal and professional. In addition to locales in the U.S. and Canada, Bob especially enjoyed working with the people in Columbia, Belgium and Malaysia. Bob spoke English, Spanish and German. Bob published as well as co-authored numerous articles and technical books. He and Dr. Jan Clee, professor emeritus at the University of New Hampshire, collaborated on several of these.
Bob had many stories about his extensive travels---many very funny, some frightening, all interesting.
Bob's two great passions were American history and sailing. For many years he enjoyed sailing in the areas adjacent to Biscayne Bay (Miami, Florida) and Oyster Bay (Long Island Sound). Bob was proud of the part his family, beginning with Charles Lee in the American War for Independence, played in our nation's history.
Bob was a devout Roman Catholic his entire life. Most recently he was a member of the St. John Bosco Parish Community in Branford.
Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife Catherine, two sons Christian Thomas Lee and Thad Joseph Lee and a granddaughter Emily Siobhan Lee. He is survived by two daughters: Patricia (Eugene) Bussman of Branford, CT, Amy (Daniel) Johnson of Fairfax, VA and two sons: James (Michelle) Lee of Morris, NY and William R. Lee of Uniontown, PA. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, in-laws: Lois Hazlett Keilkopf of Carlisle, PA and Col. John B. Noone of San Antonio, TX, Fred and Louise Hurst of Scranton, PA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 11:00. Internment will follow in the St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 29, 2019