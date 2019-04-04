Romberg, Robert E.

Robert E. Romberg, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. He was the loving husband of the late Lois (Richter) Romberg. Mr. Romberg was born June 29, 1925, in Bridgeport, son of the late Edgar C. and Valeda (Gourd) Romberg. He served during World War II in the Army Air Force as a radio operator on a B17 bomber. After completing his service, Mr. Romberg attended Yale University, graduating in 1949. He was a retired electrical engineer.

Mr. Romberg is survived by his children, Denise Dolge and her husband, Grant, of Tully, NY, Sandra Kennedy and her husband, John, of Cheshire, Steven Romberg and his wife, Sandra, of Wallingford, Dale Ann Reich and her husband, David, of Middletown, Donald Romberg and his wife, Debra, of Melbourne, FL, and Maureen Weir and her husband, Paul, of Bethel, and his sister, Janice Barone, of Bethany. He will also be missed by his 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandson, Alex Romberg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Thomas Becket Church, 35 North Brooksvale Rd., Cheshire. Burial will be private and there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or https://www.stjude.org. For online condolences, or to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2019