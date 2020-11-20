1/1
Robert Edward Avery Sr.
Avery, Sr., Robert Edward
Robert Edward Avery Sr., of Milford, beloved spouse of Alice Avery, passed away peacefully November 16, 2020.
Robert attended The Kurn Hattin Homes for Children followed by Brattleboro High School. After graduation, he entered the United States Navy. During this time while at home in Vermont, he met his future wife Alice who was attending Vermont College. Upon Alice's graduation, they were married at the First Church of Christ Congregational in Milford, Connecticut. They made their home in Hartford while Bob was employed in the insurance industry. At that time, Bob became interested in the IT field and pursued a degree from Norwalk State Technical College graduating with honors. Afterwards, he worked at Bridgeport Hospital for approximately 30 years and then Yale-New Haven Hospital for approximately 10 years as a System's Manager. He also taught IBM mainframe languages in the evening division at Norwalk State Technical College for many years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed vacationing at the family's cottage on Lake Sunapee in New Hampshire. He also enjoyed cruises, kayaking, hiking and weekend trips with family. His biggest passion was spending his free time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the weekends. He was a very active member at the Devon UCC where he served as financial secretary, choir member and on the board of trustees. He also was very active with the Chorale and the Gospel Choir at the Milford Senior Center.
Survivorship: His wife Alice, his two sons Robert and William, Robert's wife Christine, William's long-term partner Kristian Dasher, his two grand-children Ryan and Kyle, Ryan's wife Honnah, Kyle's wife Hanna, great-granddaughter Harper and great-grandson Jace, as well as Bob's eight siblings.
All services will be private at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Devon United Church of Christ Congregation, 30 Ormond St., Milford, CT 06461. The family is being compassionately cared for by Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
