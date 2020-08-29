Coyne, Sr., Robert F.Robert F. Coyne Sr, 82, of North Branford passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on July 4, 1938 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Edward and Anne Coyne. Having started his career as a Property Appraiser for the City of Bridgeport, he went on to have an extensive and successful career as a Tax Assessor for the Cities of Milford and Danbury. He also served as a past President of the Connecticut Association of Assessing Officers. Bob and his wife Elizabeth were married 50 years until her passing in 2010. Together their legacy of family will always be their greatest pride and joy. He is survived by five devoted children Catherine, Beth husband Mike, Bob wife Lisa, Christine husband Pete, and Michael wife Jenn. Twelve adored grandchildren; Ryan wife Melissa, Kevin wife Kelly, Michael wife Nicole, Katelyn husband Jamie, Matthew, Marissa husband Kyle, Jason, Trip wife Tessa, Marc, Justin wife Erica, Christy, and Connor. Ten precious great-grandchildren; Riley, Joshua, Rosie, Ava, Emmet, Ryder, Olivia, Chloe, Grace, and he is now enjoying adventures with his great-grandson Samuel who predeceased him. He is also survived by his brother Edward, sister-in-law Elizabeth, and their family. The ultimate patriarch describes our father. A loving family is life's greatest blessing and for that legacy we are all forever grateful. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, services will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd., East Haven. Sign Bob's guest book online at