Johnson, Robert F.

Robert F. Johnson, Jan. 1 1942 to Jan. 29, 2019. Bob Johnson, 77 of Guilford, CT and Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Orange, CT left us peacefully on January 29, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Bob was born and raised in Kearny, NJ. He got his BA and MA degrees from Monmonth University in Long Branch, NJ. Then worked in the Packaging Industry for over 50 years and loved every minute of it. In 1966/67 he met and married his wife Shary, they were together for 52 years. In 1978 he moved his family to Orange, CT, working for Boise Cascade Corporation. He became involved in his community and spent over 30 years volunteering at The Orange Country Fair being the champ of cooking Philly Cheese Steak Sandwiches. In 1996 he moved with his wife to Scottsdale, AZ and within two years made their way back to Guilford, CT, spending their winters in AZ. Bob loved his golf, hiking in AZ, fishing with his grandson, and most of all helping his friends. Bob and Shary raised two amazing children that he leaves behind, Brant E. Johnson of Meriden, CT, Dana E. Hendrick of Marlborough, CT. He also leaves five grandchildren who were the light of his life, Morgan, Will and Adam Hendrick, and Madison and Brooke Johnson. Aside from his wife Shary, Bob also leaves a brother Edward H. Johnson of Scottsdale, AZ, a sister-in-law Adelay Idler of Louisville, NE, four nieces, one nephew, seven great-nephews and two great-nieces. He was a good man, a great husband and father and grandfather and a great friend. He will be missed by all. Memorial contributions can be sent to , Bob's favorite. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019