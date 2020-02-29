|
|
Macaione, Robert F.
Robert Francis Macaione, 85, of Hamden died on February 27, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the devoted husband of the late Kathryn Bonaminio Macaione. Bob was retired for a number of years from pharmaceutical sales. Born in Norwich September 28, 1934, he was the son of the late Domenica (DelMonte) and John Macaione, and resided in Hamden for most of his life. He was predeceased by siblings John, James, Roger, Joseph, Madeline, Mary, and Ann. Bob was a wonderful father and grandfather and he treasured his role as the family handyman. He loved to travel with friends, enjoy fine dining and he was an avid fan of the Yankees and UConn Basketball. He is survived by his daughters Pamela Chappell of Waterford, Ann (Patrick) Wellspeak of Cheshire, and his son Robert (Nancy) Macaione, Jr. of Portland, Connecticut, and his four grandchildren, Andrew and Thomas Wellspeak, and Ryan (Chrissy) and John Chappell. There will be a mass celebrating Bob's life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 321 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020