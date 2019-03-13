Sullivan, Robert (Bobby) F.

Saturday, March 9, 2019 Robert (Bobby) F. Sullivan, 69, longtime resident of Guilford, CT passed away. Bobby was born in Concord, MA on June 1, 1949, son of the late James Vincent Sullivan and Rita Gallagher Sullivan. He graduated from Guilford High School, class of 1967 and soon after was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country honorably. His bravery during the Vietnam War earned him many medals including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Bobby was a carpenter by trade and avid Red Sox fan.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Theresa Sullivan. Survived by two caring brothers, Thomas (Patricia) Sullivan and Stephen Sullivan; his four children, whom he was so proud of, Kerry (Michael) McGowan, Ryan Stone, Tara Sullivan (Wilson Cash), Brandon (Karin) Sullivan and seven adoring grandchildren.

Bobby will be deeply missed by his loving partner of eighteen years, Stephanie Erb and her children Kerry Bland, Ryan and Taryn Erb. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many cherished friends along with his beloved dog, Brody.

Family and friends may call Thursday, Mar. 14 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Mar. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Alder Brook Cemetery, Boston St., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to The Red Sox Foundation, Attn: Run to Home Base, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019