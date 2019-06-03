New Haven Register Obituaries
Fitzgibbon, Robert
Robert Fitzgibbon (gge 68), formerly from Milford, CT passed away on Friday, May 31. He was predeceased by his parents Robert Fitzgibbon and Doris Fitzgibbon Rodenhizer.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kacenski Fitzgibbon; his sons, Robert and Joseph Fitzgibbon; his daughter, Kelly LaGrega; his grandchildren, Lauren, Taylor and Declan LaGrega; his God daughter, Lindsey Tomao and his sisters, Karen King and Doreen Tomao.
Friends and relatives may pay their respects at Robertaccio Funeral Home, 85 Medford Ave., Patchogue, NY 11772. Calling hours are Tues., June 4, from 7-9 p.m., Weds., June 5 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. There will be a military service at St Jude's Church, 89 Overlook Drive, Mastic Beach 11951 at 10 a.m. on Thurs.
Published in The New Haven Register from June 4 to June 5, 2019
