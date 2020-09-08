Fowler, Robert (Bob)

Bob passed away on April 28, 2020 in Largo, FL peacefully with his son by his side after fighting a long illness. In addition to his son Bill, he leaves behind his Brother Richard, Best friends Joean and Jay. A graveside memorial service with Honor Guard will be hield to remember him and honor his service to our country on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven, CT. A reception will follow at his sons home in Durham, CT.



