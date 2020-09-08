1/1
Robert (Bob) Fowler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fowler, Robert (Bob)
Bob passed away on April 28, 2020 in Largo, FL peacefully with his son by his side after fighting a long illness. In addition to his son Bill, he leaves behind his Brother Richard, Best friends Joean and Jay. A graveside memorial service with Honor Guard will be hield to remember him and honor his service to our country on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven, CT. A reception will follow at his sons home in Durham, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Beaverdale Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved