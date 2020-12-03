Cerrito, Robert G.
Robert G. Cerrito, age 80, of Branford, CT passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus surrounded by his children. Robert was born on February 20, 1940 in New Haven, CT to Anthony and Marion (Toro) Cerrito. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife of 43 years, Kathleen B. (Hay) Cerrito, and his brother Michael Cerrito. He is survived by his children, Robert Cerrito (Colleen), Cindy Bosworth (Kevin), Mark Cerrito (Stephanie), Lisa Batick, Laurie Barnell; grandchildren, Aleyah, Sean and Dylan, Miles and Gavin, Prescott; also survived by his twin brother Ronald Cerrito, many nieces and nephews as well as his lifelong friend, Lonny Acabbo. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as an Army Ranger during the Korean War.
He co-owned Cerrito Furniture with his twin brother Ronald from 1976 until their retirement. Prior to that, he worked side by side with his father at Elmwood Upholstery. He then spent many years at Sealy before opening Cerrito Furniture.
Robert Adored his family and always put them first. He loved telling stories of adventures. He had many passions. He enjoyed riding his Harley, collecting Cadillacs, and working on his cars, playing cards, tattoos, scuba diving and boating. He loved to work outside doing landscaping and lawn work for all his family. Most of all Robert loved spending time with his family and friends. He was always kind and generous. He lived a very full life. Robert will be dearly missed by everyone who loved him. YO!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family suggest donations to any Veteran Support Organization. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com
