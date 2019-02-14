Falcone, Robert G.

Robert G. Falcone, 70, of Milford, beloved husband of JoAnne (Wagner) Falcone passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born August 29 1948 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary (Fizzuoglio) Falcone.

A proud USMC Vietnam Veteran, Robert was a member of the American Legion. After retiring from the accounting office in the West Haven VA, he continued to volunteer driving veterans from the parking lot to the hospital for their appointments until his wife retired in 2013.

Robert loved his annual fishing trips on the Captain Rod, out of Captree, NY, his family's annual Christmas Tree Weekends in Vermont, The Big Bang Theory, and spending time vacationing with his wife and family, taking numerous cruises, most recently around the British Isles last October.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his son, Robert and his wife Marcie, and his daughters, Jennifer and her fiancé Jeff, and Mary and her husband Chuck, and his beloved Pekingese, Dusty. Robert is also survived by his 2 grandsons, Emery and Caleb, and his granddaughter, Riley, with another grandson on the way. Robert is also survived by his brother Harry, and his loving sisters Dottie, Maryanne (and her husband Bob) and Tina (and her husband Mario); in addition to a multitude of nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his beloved brother, Leonard.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Saint Mary Church, Gulf St., Milford, CT with interment to follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Milford, CT. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the . To leave online condolences, please visit our website www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2019