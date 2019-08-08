|
Lasko Jr., Robert G.
Robert (Rob, Bob) G. Lasko, Jr. of North Branford passed away Tuesday, August 6, at his home. He was the husband of Mary Tamulevich Lasko. He was the father of Robert G. Lasko III (wife Nicole) of Guilford, Joseph Lasko of North Branford, and John Lasko of North Branford. He was the brother of Martha Lasko Seaman (husband Jay) of Trumbull. He is also survived by his granddaughter Tessa Lasko. Rob was born in New Haven on August 23, 1960, the son of Robert G. Lasko and Ruth Roller Silver. He exceled scholastically and athletically at North Branford High School, and continued on to earn a BFA from Dartmouth College, where he participated in football. He owned and operated North American Foundations in North Branford for more than 30 years. He had a strong work ethic, and was known statewide for his ability to pour complicated foundations. Rob was an intellectual, inquisitive, and an avid learner about life. He enjoyed literature and woodworking. He had a gentle sense of humor, always bringing humorous commentary when least expected. Rob will be remembered by many for his generosity. He was a unique man who will never be paralleled in our lives. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Sunday from 3-6 P.M. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St. Branford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rob's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to . Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 9, 2019