New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lasko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Lasko Jr.


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Lasko Jr. Obituary
Lasko Jr., Robert G.
Robert (Rob, Bob) G. Lasko, Jr. of North Branford passed away Tuesday, August 6, at his home. He was the husband of Mary Tamulevich Lasko. He was the father of Robert G. Lasko III (wife Nicole) of Guilford, Joseph Lasko of North Branford, and John Lasko of North Branford. He was the brother of Martha Lasko Seaman (husband Jay) of Trumbull. He is also survived by his granddaughter Tessa Lasko. Rob was born in New Haven on August 23, 1960, the son of Robert G. Lasko and Ruth Roller Silver. He exceled scholastically and athletically at North Branford High School, and continued on to earn a BFA from Dartmouth College, where he participated in football. He owned and operated North American Foundations in North Branford for more than 30 years. He had a strong work ethic, and was known statewide for his ability to pour complicated foundations. Rob was an intellectual, inquisitive, and an avid learner about life. He enjoyed literature and woodworking. He had a gentle sense of humor, always bringing humorous commentary when least expected. Rob will be remembered by many for his generosity. He was a unique man who will never be paralleled in our lives. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Sunday from 3-6 P.M. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St. Branford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rob's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to . Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now