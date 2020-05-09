Nancy, Michael and Kelly and significant others. The stories and memories have been non stop on the Canberra Facebook page. Bob was one of a kind and Im going to miss him so much. I didnt get to see him nearly as much as I wouldve liked to lately but when I did get to touch base with him it made sense why I would call or pop in to see him when I did. He was that guy that you wanted to be with and not lose touch with. I dont know what else to say but Im so sorry and I loved him very much. He was very special to me. God bless.

Rit

Friend