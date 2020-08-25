Guidone, Robert
Robert Guidone, age 83, formerly of New Haven and Northford, CT, passed away on August 5th in New Port Richey, FL. He was predeceased by his parents A. George Guidone and Concetta Bonessi Guidone. His brothers Mario, Alphonse and Richard as well as his loving wife of 28 years Elizabeth (Betty Irwin) Guidone. Bobby was involved in Real Estate in CT for many years. He formerly worked at New Port Richey Lincoln Mercury while living in FL. He was past member of Gulf Harbors Yacht Club. He leaves behind his loving stepfamily that he considered his own children Terri and Bob Mehmet of Naples, FL, Bill and Patti Irwin of Berthoud, CO and Rick Irwin of Cromwell, CT. He also leaves his loving grandchildren Kevin (Melissa) and Kyle (Jennie) Yarkosky and Don (Amanda) and Rick (Laura) Irwin as well as a five (soon to be six) great-grandchildren and many close friends at Heather Cove. A memorial will be planned at a later date due to Covid. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.