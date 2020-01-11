New Haven Register Obituaries
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Robert Davis
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Ansonia, IL
Interment
Following Services
Mt. St. Peter Cemetery
Derby, CT
Robert H. Davis


1949 - 2020
Robert H. Davis Obituary
Davis, Robert H.
Robert H. Davis, 70, entered into eternal rest on January 9, 2020 in Griffin Hospital. Mr. Davis was born in Bridgeport on October 7, 1949, son of the late Arthur J. Davis Sr. and Marian Griffin Davis. A resident of Ansonia for thirty-eight years, he was employed as a Rehab Technician at Gardner Heights Health Care in Shelton until his retirement. Robert was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, worked the annual Italian Festa and cooked during Bingo. He was also an avid gardener. He is survived by his life partner of thirty-eight years, Michael W. Dube of Ansonia, "sister", Linda Dube Sharkey of Ansonia, best friend, Shaaron DeNitto of Bridgeport, numerous nieces and nephews, especially Deborah Capodilupo (Martin) of SC, Joseph Falanga (Eleanor) of West Haven, Leslie Ann Brown (Elisa) of Las Vegas, Andrew T. Falanga of West Haven, Francis Keller (Laurene) of Chicago, Karissa Sharkey (Brian Fraser) of Maine and Jason Sharkey (Candace Goy) of Long Island, NY and fur babies, Toby and CeCe. He was predeceased by brothers, Arthur J. Davis Jr. and Dillon A. Davis, sisters, Linda Keller and Jean Davis, "parents", Paul and Anne Tuccio Dube and "brother-in-law", Dennis Sharkey. Visiting will take place on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 9:30 till 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. His funeral will then proceed to Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive, Ansonia, CT 06401 or Ansonia Animal Shelter, 2 North Division Street, Ansonia, CT 06401. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020
