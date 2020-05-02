Flyte, Robert H.
Robert (Bob) Henry Flyte, age 64, of Milford passed into eternal life on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after a courageous 16-month battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma). Bob was born on October 27, 1955 in Newfoundland, Canada, the first-born child of Henry (Hank) William Flyte and the late Georgina Pelley Flyte. Bob worked in the moving industry at William B. Meyer of Stratford, CT for over 40 years alongside his father Hank and son Kevin. Bob enjoyed kayaking, fishing and collecting antiques, records, and art. He loved cars. He sold his prized corvette to purchase his first long-haul tractor truck. Bob was also a member of the Irish Heritage Society of Milford. His greatest joy was being a grandfather to his first grandson, Addison. He was a kind, gentle soul that was always there for his family and friends. He will be remembered for his warm, ready smile and big laugh. Survivors include his beloved children: Michael Flyte (Jennifer) of Milford, Kevin Flyte of Naugatuck and Ashley Wright (Patrick) of Manchester, grandson, Addison Wright, father, Henry William Flyte (Helen), siblings, Eric Flyte and Donna Parker, sisters-in-law; Jane Cuppernull (Michael) and Ellen Kraffmiller and brother-in-law, Stephen Kraffmiller (MaryAnn) and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his children's mother, Mary Lyn Kraffmiller Flyte, and his brother, Guy Flyte.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Connecticut Hospice of Branford and the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center of Trumbull for their kindness and compassionate care during this difficult journey. Services will be private. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in the late summer 2020, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance (www.ctbta.org) and/or The Connecticut Hospice (www.hospice.com). To leave an online condolence, please visit,
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Robert (Bob) Henry Flyte, age 64, of Milford passed into eternal life on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after a courageous 16-month battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma). Bob was born on October 27, 1955 in Newfoundland, Canada, the first-born child of Henry (Hank) William Flyte and the late Georgina Pelley Flyte. Bob worked in the moving industry at William B. Meyer of Stratford, CT for over 40 years alongside his father Hank and son Kevin. Bob enjoyed kayaking, fishing and collecting antiques, records, and art. He loved cars. He sold his prized corvette to purchase his first long-haul tractor truck. Bob was also a member of the Irish Heritage Society of Milford. His greatest joy was being a grandfather to his first grandson, Addison. He was a kind, gentle soul that was always there for his family and friends. He will be remembered for his warm, ready smile and big laugh. Survivors include his beloved children: Michael Flyte (Jennifer) of Milford, Kevin Flyte of Naugatuck and Ashley Wright (Patrick) of Manchester, grandson, Addison Wright, father, Henry William Flyte (Helen), siblings, Eric Flyte and Donna Parker, sisters-in-law; Jane Cuppernull (Michael) and Ellen Kraffmiller and brother-in-law, Stephen Kraffmiller (MaryAnn) and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his children's mother, Mary Lyn Kraffmiller Flyte, and his brother, Guy Flyte.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Connecticut Hospice of Branford and the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center of Trumbull for their kindness and compassionate care during this difficult journey. Services will be private. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in the late summer 2020, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance (www.ctbta.org) and/or The Connecticut Hospice (www.hospice.com). To leave an online condolence, please visit,
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.