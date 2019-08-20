Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
The State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery
317 Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
Robert H. Moss III


1929 - 2019
Robert H. Moss III Obituary
Moss, III, Robert H.
Robert H. Moss, III, age 90, of Milford, CT passed away on August 16, 2019. Born in New Haven on April 3, 1929, he was a son of the late Robert H. Moss II and Rosa (Highsmith) Moss. He is survived by his wife Ruth (Lewis) Reed Moss; his daughters April (Moss) Ellis of Milford, Yvonne Moss of Mableton, GA and Robin Reed of Boston; his sons Dawud (Robert IV) Moss of Bridgeport, Eugene Moss of Bridgeport and Tyrone Reed of Boston; and brothers Carlton Moss of Santa Ana, CA and Malcolm Moss of Middletown. Robert is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. Robert was a resident of West Haven for many years before moving to Milford in 1966. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired insurance agent, having worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for many years. Prior to that, Robert was employed by the former U.S. Motors Co., and also was a volunteer firefighter for the City of Milford. Friends may attend his Graveside Ceremony on Thursday, August 22nd at 12:00 noon at The State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, concluded with Military Honors. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a contribution in Robert's memory be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, www.stroke.org. Please send condolences to his family at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 21, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.