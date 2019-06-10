Home

Harrold, Robert James, age 68, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Milford, CT, died May 28, 2019 after a brief illness.
Mr. Harrold was the son of the late Barbara Parks Harrold. Robert was a retired printer. He is survived by his brother, George Harrold of Shelton and sister Deborah Smith of Palm Coast, FL. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, James Harrold. A graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Milford, CT on a date to be determined.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 11, 2019
