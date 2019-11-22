|
|
Henderson, Robert
Robert ("Bo") Frost Henderson, formerly of Old Saybrook CT, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, November 8, 2019 with family by his side.
He was born on October 8, 1934 to Marjorie and Robert Henderson and grew up in Summit, New Jersey. He graduated from Bucknell University and went on to work for Western Electric, Xerox and Rank Xerox (England). He also served in the Transportation Corp of the US Army for 8 years.
After "retiring", Bo practiced real estate in Gloucester MA and Old Saybrook, CT.
He was the driving force behind the creation and implementation of the Old Saybrook Heat and Eat Program of the Shoreline Soup Kitchen and a 15-year volunteer at Goodwin Elementary School.
Bo is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carol, son Eric, daughter Cori, sister Barbara, 6 granddaughters and 7 great- grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme on 2 Ferry Rd Old Lyme CT.
As a special thank you, please make donations to the Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Department (52 Old Hartford Rd 06415) in lieu of flowers.
Published in Shoreline Times on Nov. 29, 2019