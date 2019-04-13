Hennessey, Robert

Robert L. Hennessey 86, of Old Saybrook, passed away on April 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Bob was the son of the late Frank T. and Ida (Reid) Hennessey of New Haven. Bob will be greatly missed by his companion, Marilyn Richards, and his children and their spouses, including: Larry and Glenna Hennessey of Colchester; Jeanmarie and Tracey Madden-Hennessey of Bristol; and Christine and Richard Sternberg of Largo, FL. Bob was the proud and loving grandfather of three: Megan Hennessey, Kirby Madden-Hennessey, and Cooper Madden-Hennessey. Bob was one of 8 children and is also survived by siblings: Francis Hennessey of FL, Ellen Goodwin of MA, and Edie Richards of East Haven. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 48 years, Mary Elizabeth (Consolo) Hennessey, brothers-William Hennessey, Donald Hennessey, and George Hennessey, and a sister, June Carrano.

Bob was a naval veteran of the Korean Conflict. He spent his career as a technical writer in the aerospace, defense and energy industries. Bob will be remembered for his positive spirit, boundless energy and lifelong curiosity. He graduated with his Associate's Degree from Middlesex Community College at age 57.

The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful caregivers of Golden Horizons who have supported Bob and Marilyn over the past several years.

Calling hours for Bob will be on Tuesday, April 16. 2019 from 10 until the time of service at 11:30 a.m in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Avenue, East Haven, with Committal to follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, 295 East Main Street, Branford. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Bob's name to: Middlesex Health Care at Home, Middletown, Hospice and Palliative Care, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT, 06457

www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com

(203)467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019