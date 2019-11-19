|
Hummel, Robert
Robert (Bobby) Hummel, age 84, of Hamden, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at his home following a long illness on Sunday, November 17th. Born on June 18th, 1935, he was the son of Robert and Klare (Trefz) Hummel. Bobby is survived by sister, Claire Busching of Sea Cliff, NY and his brother and sister-In-law, Kurt and Alice Hummel of Madison, CT. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Alan Busching. Bobby (Uncle Bobby, as he was affectionately known), is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews: Robin (Richard) Anderson, Karen (Rick) Butler, Darlene (Jack) Becker, Stephanni Hummel, Sharon (Stephen) Burke, Eric (Susan) Hummel, and Mark (Sandra) Busching. Robert graduated from Hamden High School and attended Cheshire Academy for a Post-Graduate year. After attending Boston University, he entered the Army to serve in the Korean War. Upon his return, Bob took his place in the family business, Hummel Brothers, Inc. where he served as Vice President until illness forced him to retire in 2012. Bob's legacy was his love of family. His children were his nieces and nephews. He was a generous man who never missed a family celebration, often traveling to Texas and New York to spend times with his cousins and their children. Those who were fortunate to be members of his family loved and treasured the time they shared with him. Bobby loved life and enjoyed his toys: cars, motorcycles, boats, planes, skimobiles and even a racing horse, "By Four Thirty". He was a loyal Red Sox Fan and devoted to the Salem State Vikings baseball team, where his best and lifelong friend, Kenny Perone was the head coach. Bob cherished his pets: his cats, Junie and Mittens and his faithful German Shepard, Baron. The family would like to extend its deepest thanks and gratitude to Victoria Afari, Bob's selfless caretaker for the past three years and to Richard DiNicola, whose friendship and weekly visits were a great source of comfort to Bobby throughout his illness.
Visiting hours will be Thursday November 21st from 4:00-8:00 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A service will be held in the funeral home Friday morning November 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Share a memory and sign Bob's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2019