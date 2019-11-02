|
Berdon, Robert I.
Justice Robert I. Berdon passed away peacefully in his home on October 31, 2019 surrounded by his family.
During his career as a judge, Justice Berdon was the author of many scholarly articles, numerous reported decisions, and the recipient of many professional awards. Justice Berdon was a stalwart advocate for individual rights, steadfast in his opposition to the death penalty, and committed to the perseverance of justice. In the words of his colleague and close personal friend, the late Chief Justice Francis M. McDonald: "No review of Bob Berdon's 133 majority, 18 concurring and over 400 dissenting opinions in the Supreme Court, his scholarly works and professional awards, however, can entirely reveal the spirit of… this man of compassion. conviction and courage."Justice Berdon was born in New Haven, Connecticut, to Jean and Louis Berdon. After graduating from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in accounting, Justice Berdon served as a Lieutenant in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Justice Berdon worked briefly for the Bank of Manhattan in New York before enrolling in the University of Connecticut School of Law. After graduating from law school in 1957, Justice Berdon practiced law with his brother David (deceased) and Pasquale Young until his election to State Treasurer in 1971. In 1973 Justice Berdon was appointed to serve as a Judge of the Superior Court by Governor Meskill, where he served until his elevation to the Supreme Court by Governor Lowell Weicker. In 1999 Justice Berdon retired from the Supreme Court but continued to serve the State of Connecticut as a Judge Trial Referee until his retirement in 2014. While serving as a Superior Court Judge, Justice Berdon obtained a Master's in Law in Judicial Process from the University of Virginia School of Law and taught state constitutional law at the University of Bridgeport School of Law from 1986 until 1991.
Justice Berdon is survived by his son Peter, daughter-in-law Nancy and grandchildren, Sarah, Joshua and Sophia all of Branford. He was predeceased by his wife for 28 years, Nancy Tarr Berdon.
Funeral Services will be held at Congregation Mishkan Israel, 785 Ridge Rd., Hamden, CT, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and family immediately following the graveside service at 226 Pleasant Point Rd., Branford and again on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to: William Tarr Charitable Trust - Robert I Berdon Social Justice Fund, c/o Stifel, 64 Wall St. Suite 100, Madison, CT 06443. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019