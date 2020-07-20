Iannotti, Robert
Robert Iannotti, of North Branford, passed on July 17, 2020 at home.
Beloved husband of Velga Iannotti for 55 years. Born in East Haven on January 23, 1943, son of the late Joseph and Rose Mazzucco Iannotti. He had retired from the State of Connecticut DOT after 34 years of service. Bob had served in the CT National Guard from 1964 - 1970.
Father of Robert Iannotti Jr of North Branford, Mark Iannotti of North Haven, and Jason Iannotti of North Haven, CT. Brother of Joseph (Eileen) Iannotti of Milford, and the late Angelina Iannotti. Grandfather to Sophia Iannotti of North Haven. Brother-in-law to the late Alnis (Dorothy) Ozols of North Branford. Bob is survived by five nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
The Iannotti family would like to thank the volunteers of the North Branford Fire Dept for their help throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert's name can be made to North Branford Fire Department, P.O. Box 537, North Branford, CT 06471. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
.