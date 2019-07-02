Ardesia M.D., Robert J.

CHESHIRE – Robert J. Ardesia M.D., 56, passed away on Monday July 1, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Katherine (Papandrea) Ardesia.

Dr. Ardesia was born April 30, 1963 in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of Dominick and the late Eileen (Kennedy) Ardesia. He was an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, and a practicing Cardiologist in the Yale New Haven Hospital and Saint Raphael Hospital community.

Robert was a very kind and generous man who was devoted to his family. He was dedicated to his patients and co-workers, always putting them in the forefront of his work. He always wanted to make people's lives better. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, loved to travel, cook, and entertain his many friends. He also enjoyed music, especially from the punk rock era.

Besides his wife of 23 years, Dr. Ardesia is survived by his daughters, Katie and Maggie Ardesia of Cheshire, his father, Dominick Ardesia of Brooklyn NY and his brother, John Ardesia and his wife Christine of Fort Myers, FL. He was predeceased by his mother Eileen Ardesia of Brooklyn, NY.

Robert's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Michael Einstein, and the entire Liver Transplant Team at Hartford Hospital for all their loving care over the past two years. Their kindness and dedication will never be forgotten.

Arrangements – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, with the funeral procession leaving the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St. at 9:15 a.m. and proceeding to St. Bridget of Sweden Parish/St. Bridget Church, 175 Main St. for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Cheshire Hillside Cemetery. Visitation for Dr. Ardesia will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Robert Ardesia to the Hartford Hospital Liver Transplant Program, 85 Seymour St. Suite 320, Hartford, CT 06106, or Yale New Haven Hospital Liver Transplant Program, 800 Howard Ave., New Haven, CT 06519. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 3, 2019