|
|
Barry, Jr., Robert J.
Robert J. Barry, Jr., 88, a longtime resident of New Haven and Orange, Connecticut, passed away on February 10, 2020. A graduate of Hopkins Grammar School (1949), Princeton University (1953 - Quadrangle Club) and post graduate study at Brasenose College, University of Oxford, Bob joined his father at C.A. Stonehill, Inc., a rare book and manuscript dealer established by his father in partnership with Charles Stonehill of Great Bookham, Surrey, England in the 1930s. Bob succeeded his father as President of the firm and travelled throughout the US and England while working in the book trade with other dealers, scholars, librarians, and collectors of English literature. In retirement he became a sought-after appraiser for private and institutional collectors seeking expert evaluations for their holdings. He was a longtime member and officer of the American Booksellers Association, a member of the Princeton Alumni Association, and a follower of the work of the Johnsonians and their study of Samuel Johnson and his biographer James Boswell.
A devoted son, father, brother, uncle, great-uncle and godfather, Bob turned the English phrase, "Bob's your uncle" into a calling as he played each role with good humor, astute advice, and dedicated cheerleading at many athletic events. An award winning athlete himself in high school and college sports, a championship golfer at Race Brook Country Club in Orange, Bob followed and encouraged the academic and athletic accomplishments of his nephews, nieces, and their families. And yet he persisted as a die-hard fan of New York teams despite being dismayed by his family's Boston affiliations. He was predeceased by his son Rob who resided with him at Arden House in Hamden at the time of his death in 2019. His devoted friend Grace Iamele Darling of New Haven was lost a year ago as well. Bob is survived by his daughters Megan and Kathy, his "much younger" sister Mary Anne Barry Cox of Guilford, her four children and their spouses, and her eight grandchildren, cousins Aldo and Mary Clyne Tinti and their family who consistently extended the family circle to include Bob and Rob in celebrations, holidays, good times and bad. He will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Guilford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements with the support of Bob's nephew George F. Sullivan III. Donations may be made in Bob's honor to any library's fund raising efforts or to the Smilow Cancer Hospital Foundation's Closer to Free Fund on line. His nieces and grandnephews participate in the Closer to Free bike ride each year in the hope of making us all Closer to Free. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020