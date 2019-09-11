|
|
Crouth, Robert J.
Bob Crouth (aka Tat2Bob), 69, died after a long illness in his home in Port Charlotte, FL, July 10th, 2019, with his beloved wife Sherrie (Castiglione) Crouth by his side. Bob was born on Feb. 27, 1950 in West Haven, CT.
Predeceased by his mother Theresa (Gallagher) Crouth and his stepfather John Crouth.
He graduated West Haven High School in 1969 and went on to a trade of welding and fabrication including GL Gray in New Haven and Moroso's in Guilford, CT and he had an artistic talent of tattooing for over 40 years.
He moved to northern CA in 1981 and after 10 years, moved to Hollywood, FL where he created his own business in Ft. Lauderdale, Alloy Custom, repairing and detailing yachts for the rich and famous.
Bob was a very special social person and always made everyone laugh. He was always helping others and a friend to all.
He loved his Harley and built his own boat, Bob's Sled. He also enjoyed classic cars and the Sunday NASCAR races and was so proud driving around with his wife Sherrie in their beautiful Corvette.
He also enjoyed shooting his guns at ranges, and was a terrific fisherman, a great cook, enjoyed music and live bands.
He is also survived besides his wife by his daughter Melissa O'Neil Serna, from Arcadia FL, his grandson Robert Torrens, his brothers Jack Crouth of West Haven, CT and Peter Crouth of Southington, CT. And his very loved cousins, Roberta Rehburn and Robert Gallagher. His niece Whitney (Manny) Crouth and her daughters Juliana and Jaelyn Aviles. Also brother-in-law Alan Spak and nieces Faith and Rachel and nephew Rodney.
He will be so missed by his closest friends Lisa Kababek and her mom Annette (Tootie) Kababek, Mike and Lisa Gargiulo, Dave and Kim Walters, Ron Mieszkowski, Paul Fritz, Eddie Gomez and other fellow bikers.
Friends and family may celebrate his life on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Branford Elk's (downstairs) between 4-7pm. He was a member of New Haven Elks Lodge #25.
A GoFundMe page has been setup to help Bob's family with expenses.
Bob was loved by all who knew him and will never be forgotten.
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019