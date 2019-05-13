Davis, Robert J.

Robert James Davis, 93, of Bethany, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 11th surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on October 21, 1925 in New York, New York to James "Jimmy" Davis and Catherine Murdoch Davis. Prior to moving to Bethany in 1962, he was a lifelong resident of Hamden and graduated from Hamden High School in 1942. He served our country proudly for over 35 years in the United States Navy during WWII and the Cuban Missile Crisis. An Eagle Scout at the age 16, Bob was a self-employed carpenter for many years with his brother, Ray. Davis Brothers Builders proudly built many homes in the local area over the course of many years. He was later employed as the building facilities manager at Congregation Mishkan Israel in Hamden until his retirement in 1993. Bob was a congregant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Woodbridge and an active member of The Knights of Columbus, Carmel Council 3605, in Hamden for over 60 years. He was also a member of Beletsky-Hoppe VFW Post #2448 in Bethany, having served as Post Commander in 1991. Bob was an avid Red Sox, New York Rangers and New York Giants fan and enjoyed many of their recent successes. He was a kind and compassionate man who touched the lives of everyone he met. His generosity was only exceeded by his good looks and he always put the needs of others above his own. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Florence (Rieger) Davis and his brother Ray. He is survived by his son Bob and his wife Amy, his grandchildren Jack and Ella, his sisters Joan Schwartz and Gloria Mongillo, his acquaintance of many years Mary Quinn, and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank staff at Comfort Caregivers for their compassionate and kind care of Bob, especially Anita Lonwia, who cared for him his last months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Center Rd., Woodbridge. Friends are asked to go directly to church. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 5 - 8 p.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a veterans' organization of the donor's choosing in Bob's memory. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2019