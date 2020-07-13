DeAngelo, Robert J.
Robert J. DeAngelo, 81, of Milford, passed away peacefully July 8, 2020. Born on June 27, 1939 in New Haven, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Rowe) DeAngelo.
He worked as a machinist for Avco Lycoming for much of his career. Following his retirement, he worked as a bus driver for the Winkle Bus Co. He turned his love of photography into a small business which he spent the rest of his career doing. He was a lifelong sports enthusiast, a hobby he shared with many of his grandchildren and was especially a fan of the New York Yankees. In his later years he was active in the Allingtown Senior Center with his companion Lillian Baptiste.
Robert is survived by his children, Patricia Callis, Robert C. DeAngelo, Kenneth DeAngelo, and Coy (Michelle) DeAngelo; stepchildren, Richard Gero, Steven Gero, Cathy (Patrick) Rua, Brother Bill DeAngelo, Sister Rose Beckwith, numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and one great-great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by his son, David DeAngelo, and brother, Paul DeAngelo
Family and friends may call on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. A Memorial Service will take place at 11:30 a.m. and burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.