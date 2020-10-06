1/1
Robert J. Guidone
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUIDONE, ROBERT J.
Robert John Guidone, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 5th, 2020 in Newport Richey Florida in hospice care after a long illness. Bob was born in New Haven, Connecticut on September 13th, 1936. Son of the late Alphonse George Guidone and Concetta Cordone Guidone Bonessi. Stepson of Carmel Salzo Guidone. Bob was a long-time resident of Northford, CT before retiring to Florida. Bob got his start in sales at a young age selling shoes, then cars at the former Cooley Chevrolet. He retired as a realtor and owner of Beazley Company. He was a member of the Northford planning and zoning committee. He enjoyed life to its fullest and had many hobbies including fishing, hunting, golfing, shooting, and motorcycles. He also loved boating and flying and held a Captain's and pilot 's license. He was also a Free Mason. Bob was truly a family man, and they meant everything to him. Besides his only cherished daughter, Nicole Mary Guidone Gionet (Leonard) who lovingly cared for him, he leaves behind his two grandchildren Jeffrey (Olivia) Gionet and Ashley (Brandon) Sage. He also leaves behind two Great Grandchildren, Damian Sage and Jace Gionet all of whom brightened his life. He leaves behind his only niece Gina (Roy) Agnello and four nephews, Wayne (Sonia) Guidone, Douglas Guidone, Gregg (Ruth) Guidone, and Marc Guidone all East Haven, CT who he meant the world to. Also, several great nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was predeceased by his first wife Theresa Maturo Guidone, his three brothers, Alphonse, Mario, and Richard, his two sister- in- laws Marie and Josephine Guidone and two nephews Gary and Alan Guidone. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.
A mass celebrating his life will be held Saturday October 10th, 2020 at 12pm at St. Vincent de Paul church, 80 Taylor Ave East Haven. CT.
Private interment will be held by the family at a later date



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved