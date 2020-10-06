GUIDONE, ROBERT J.Robert John Guidone, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 5th, 2020 in Newport Richey Florida in hospice care after a long illness. Bob was born in New Haven, Connecticut on September 13th, 1936. Son of the late Alphonse George Guidone and Concetta Cordone Guidone Bonessi. Stepson of Carmel Salzo Guidone. Bob was a long-time resident of Northford, CT before retiring to Florida. Bob got his start in sales at a young age selling shoes, then cars at the former Cooley Chevrolet. He retired as a realtor and owner of Beazley Company. He was a member of the Northford planning and zoning committee. He enjoyed life to its fullest and had many hobbies including fishing, hunting, golfing, shooting, and motorcycles. He also loved boating and flying and held a Captain's and pilot 's license. He was also a Free Mason. Bob was truly a family man, and they meant everything to him. Besides his only cherished daughter, Nicole Mary Guidone Gionet (Leonard) who lovingly cared for him, he leaves behind his two grandchildren Jeffrey (Olivia) Gionet and Ashley (Brandon) Sage. He also leaves behind two Great Grandchildren, Damian Sage and Jace Gionet all of whom brightened his life. He leaves behind his only niece Gina (Roy) Agnello and four nephews, Wayne (Sonia) Guidone, Douglas Guidone, Gregg (Ruth) Guidone, and Marc Guidone all East Haven, CT who he meant the world to. Also, several great nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was predeceased by his first wife Theresa Maturo Guidone, his three brothers, Alphonse, Mario, and Richard, his two sister- in- laws Marie and Josephine Guidone and two nephews Gary and Alan Guidone. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.A mass celebrating his life will be held Saturday October 10th, 2020 at 12pm at St. Vincent de Paul church, 80 Taylor Ave East Haven. CT.Private interment will be held by the family at a later date