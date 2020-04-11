New Haven Register Obituaries
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Robert J. Harrold

Robert J. Harrold Obituary
Harrold, Robert J.
Robert J. Harrold, 73, of Naugatuck, CT, beloved husband of Bonny Harrold, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport, CT on Christmas Day 1946, raised in Milford, CT on the beach.
Robert was a man who put his heart into his work. He was a floor and carpet installer but would always assist in any way he could with any project. He served in the US Army, stationed in Vietnam. But his absolute truest love was his family, his sisters, his brothers, his sons, and his grandchildren…And, of course, his Minnesota Vikings.
In addition to his wife Bonny, Robert leaves behind his beloved son, Eric (Noreen); his siblings, William (Debbie), Joseph (Maggie), Judy (Richard) Armstrong, Patricia (Carl) Kistner, James (Liz) Sherman, Charlotte (Bill) Sheehan; his beloved grandchildren, Amanda, Aimee (David) Bisher, Michael (Ariel), Ashley, Julia, and Savannah. As well as Spike and Harriet Olszewski. He was predeceased by his son, Michael; his sister, Margaret Sherman; his brothers-in-law, Mark Mashia, David Mashia and Samy Potvin; and his mother, Joan Harrold Sherman. He also leaves behind great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends who will all miss him dearly.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to the current global health situation. The family has been compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences and find updates on the services, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
