Robert J. Hart, Sr., 90, of Killingworth, beloved husband of 69 years of Margaret "Peggy" (Foldy) Hart, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Raphael Hospital, New Haven surrounded by his family. He was born in Milford, CT, the son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Oberhauser) Hart. A veteran of World War II and the Korean War, Bob proudly served with the US Navy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert Hart, Jr. and his wife Marjorie of Ansonia; daughters, Nancy Clough and her husband Richard of Middletown, and Phyllis Elliott of Groton; four grandchildren, Ryan and Evan Clough, Ashley Elliott, and Sarah Butler Piscatelli; and one great-grandchild, Drew Cyr. He was predeceased by a brother, Donald Hart; and a sister, Shirley Hart. Graveside services, with military honors, are private at the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 18, 2020