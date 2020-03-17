New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Robert Hart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Hart Sr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Hart Sr. Obituary
Hart, Sr., Robert J.
Robert J. Hart, Sr., 90, of Killingworth, beloved husband of 69 years of Margaret "Peggy" (Foldy) Hart, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Raphael Hospital, New Haven surrounded by his family. He was born in Milford, CT, the son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Oberhauser) Hart. A veteran of World War II and the Korean War, Bob proudly served with the US Navy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert Hart, Jr. and his wife Marjorie of Ansonia; daughters, Nancy Clough and her husband Richard of Middletown, and Phyllis Elliott of Groton; four grandchildren, Ryan and Evan Clough, Ashley Elliott, and Sarah Butler Piscatelli; and one great-grandchild, Drew Cyr. He was predeceased by a brother, Donald Hart; and a sister, Shirley Hart. Graveside services, with military honors, are private at the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -