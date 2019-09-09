|
Sr. Kmetz, Robert J.
Robert J. Kmetz, Sr., age 76, of Beacon Falls, the beloved husband of 55 years of Renee Guralski Kmetz, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 14, 1942, beloved son of the late Andrew and Anna Pavlo Kmetz. Robert was a communicant of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church of Beacon Falls and was the retired Service Manager for Maho Machine Company of Naugatuck. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Norris during the Cuban Crisis. Robert liked to ride his bike, spend time at the park and drive his old truck. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and many friends. Robert will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
His loving family in addition to his wife Renee includes his loving son Robert J. Kmetz, Jr. and his wife Melony of Milford, his cherished grandchildren Sydney Kmetz and Colby Kmetz. Robert was predeceased by his beloved son David Kmetz.
A Graveside side service with Military Honors Accorded will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at. St. John Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue, Stratford.
Memorial gifts in Robert's memory may be made to the or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation both through the funeral home.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 11, 2019