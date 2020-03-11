|
Lombardi Jr., Robert J.
Robert J. Lombardi Jr., 63, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on March 9, 2020, in his home. Robert was born in Derby on December 1, 1956, beloved son of Robert J. Lombardi Sr. of Derby and the late Genevieve Malerba Lombardi. He was a graduate of Derby High School and American Academy McAllister Institute in New York earning his degree in mortuary science. Bob was employed for many years as a licensed funeral director and embalmer at Spinelli Funeral Home in Ansonia and later at a funeral home in New Hampshire. He also was an antiques dealer in New Hampshire. Bob was a friend of Bill W. for twenty-five years and an active member of the Sahara Club in Ansonia. He was a devoted member of Reclaim Christian Church in Ansonia and an avid fisherman and fan of the NY Giants. In addition to his father, he leaves to cherish his memory, a loving son, Christopher S. Lombardi (Alyssa) of Kittery Point, ME, a loving daughter, Tricia Kevalis (Martin) of Seymour, caring and loving sister, Laura Jean Schroeter (Skip) of Ansonia, grandchildren, Allie and AJ Kevalis, many cousins and numerous friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Cheryl Lombardi. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday March 15, 2020, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Monday, his funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor James Wegner officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Reclaim Christian Church, 11 High Acres Road, Ansonia, CT 06401 or at www.reclaimcc.com. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 12, 2020