|
|
Marazzi, Robert J.
Robert J. Marazzi, affectionately known as Texas Bob, entered into rest on April 22, 2020. He was the husband of the late Ellen Paecht Marazzi. Bob was involved in almost every aspect of the West Haven community - he collected and donated to Toys for Tots, he played Santa Claus at numerous events and parties, he led the Memorial Day parade on several occasions and walked with the city firefighters. He proudly wore his jacket and cap bestowed upon him by the West Haven Center Fire House, making him an honorary member of the department. Bob was a former member of the West Haven Italian American Club, the Knights of Columbus, and the Marchegian Society. He will be sadly missed by the West Haven community. Bob leaves his daughters Robin Thomas and Susan Foster; his brother Bill; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother James "Ozzie" Marazzi.
Bob will be buried in All Saints Cemetery, next to his beloved wife, Ellen. All services will be private, and are entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020