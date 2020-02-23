|
|
Rebeschi, Robert J.
Robert J. Rebeschi, 83, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born in North Haven on April 26, 1936 and was the son of the late Joseph and Zorida Guandalini Rebeschi. He served his country faithfully in the US Army Reserves. Robert, along with his brothers Laurence and Paul, started a construction business and went on to have a busy career building homes and developing land for over 50 years. Robert enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, and was a tireless worker. He also was a car and sports enthusiast. Brother of Thomas (Charlotte) Rebeschi, Joseph (Rose Marie) Rebeschi and the late Laurence Rebeschi, June Rebeschi (George) Glen and Paul J. Rebeschi, Sr. Also survived by Sister in Law Olga Rebeschi and many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Thursday, February 27th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A Catholic funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Friday morning, February 28th at 10:00 with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020