New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rebeschi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Rebeschi


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Rebeschi Obituary
Rebeschi, Robert J.
Robert J. Rebeschi, 83, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born in North Haven on April 26, 1936 and was the son of the late Joseph and Zorida Guandalini Rebeschi. He served his country faithfully in the US Army Reserves. Robert, along with his brothers Laurence and Paul, started a construction business and went on to have a busy career building homes and developing land for over 50 years. Robert enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, and was a tireless worker. He also was a car and sports enthusiast. Brother of Thomas (Charlotte) Rebeschi, Joseph (Rose Marie) Rebeschi and the late Laurence Rebeschi, June Rebeschi (George) Glen and Paul J. Rebeschi, Sr. Also survived by Sister in Law Olga Rebeschi and many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Thursday, February 27th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A Catholic funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Friday morning, February 28th at 10:00 with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -