Robert J. Regan
Regan, Robert J.
Robert J. Regan, 83, of Berlin, formerly of Wallingford, died Friday, October 30, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Marion (Kelley) Regan.
Bob was born in New Haven, February 20, 1937, a son of the late Martin and Jeannine (Sutnick) Regan and was U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He was employed in the rubber manufacturing field for many years until his retirement and a member of the Berlin American Legion Post #68 and the Wallingford V.F.W. Post #9965.
In addition to his wife Marion, Bob is survived by his children, Dawn Scranton (David Ashford), and Martin Regan (Darlene); his grandchild, Gary Scranton III; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Martin and Peggy Regan, Thomas and Carol Regan, and Dennis and Roslyn "Cookie" Regan; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Alice and Nicholas Ferraro; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Wednesday, November 4th, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 12 pm. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required at all services). Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 1, 2020.
