Robert J. Romano Obituary
Romano, Robert J.
Robert J. Romano, 94, beloved husband of Mamie D'Amato Romano of Orange passed away September 20, 2019 in the West Haven Veterans Medical Center. Loving father of the late Mark R. Romano. Bob was born in Derby July 8, 1925 a son of the late Joseph and Julia Romano. He was the owner of the former Sea-Aira Travel Agency in both West Haven and New Haven. He was a Army veteran of WWII, was a POW and a Purple Heart recipient. Bob was predeceased by brothers Joseph, Ralph and Frank Romano. He is also survived by a granddaughter.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Wednesday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Infant Church at 11:00. Interment will follow with military honors in Orange Center Cemetery. Friends may call WEDNESDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or at www.woundedwarriorsproject.org.
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
