Sullivan Sr., Robert J.Robert J. Sullivan Sr., 91, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Ashlar Village. He was the loving husband of the late Marie A. (Cassidy) SullivanHe was born in New Haven, May 3, 1929, a son of the late Michael and Bridget (Littleton) Sullivan and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and then by American Cyanamid for many years until his retirement. Bob was a parishioner of Church of the Resurrection and an avid golfer who achieved 10 holes in one.Bob is survived by his three sons, Brian Sullivan, Robert Sullivan Jr. (Melissa), and Jay Sullivan; his grandchildren, Stacey Sullivan, Seamus Sullivan and Kyla Sullivan; and his great-grandson, Brian. He was predeceased by his siblings, sisters, Anne, Katherine, Mary, Josephine and Helen; his brothers, James, Joseph, John, Thomas, George, Charlie, Edward and his twin, Vincent; and his brother-in-law, Jack Cassidy.Bob's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Tuesday, November 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford. Interment with military honors will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required at all services). For those unable to attend the mass, a livestream will be available at his online obituary page available at