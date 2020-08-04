Turschmann, Robert J.Robert J. Turschmann, a 71 year old Ansonia resident and husband to Ellen Kasinkas Turschmann, died April 15 at The V.A. Medical Center in West Haven. He was born June 4, 1948 in Milford, son of the late Edward and Dawn Lewis Turschmann. Rob was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was a former supernumerary Police Officer in Ansonia and worked as a supervisor for Derby Cellular Products. Robert was a parishioner of the former St. Anthony's Church in Ansonia as well as a member and secretary for The Hotchkiss Hose Fire Company. In addition to his wife, he leaves two brothers, Edward F. Turschmann (Linda) of Beverly Hills, Fl. and Thomas Turschmann (Anne) of Ramona, CA, 2 sisters Donna Curtiss (Richard) of Oakville and Mary Troiano (Michael) of Lakeworth, FL, sister-in-law Lynn Bernier (Paul) of Ansonia and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 8 at 11:00 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. Friends may call on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In accordance with C.D.C. guidelines, please wear a mask. Burial with military honors accorded will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to The Vietnam Veterans Association.