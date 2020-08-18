Wade, Robert J.
Robert Joseph Wade Jr. (84) passed away peacefully Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home in Easton CT, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born January 19, 1936 to the late Robert and Eleanor Wade. He Graduated from West Haven High School and enlisted in the Navy where he served as a diesel mechanic on the U.S.S. Luiseno 1955-1959. Robert graduated from the Mechanical Engineering Dept. of the Milwaukee School of Engineering and eventually founded CFM Testing and Balancing Corp. He married Deanna Wade and they settled in Easton CT where they raised seven children. Robert took extreme pride in establishing his home and family in Easton, he was a 51 year resident.
He spent his childhood on the shoreline in West Haven. During his teen years Robert worked at the Savin Rock Amusement Park and on the New Haven Oyster Boats. He cherished his summers swimming to the raft with friends and family. Robert "Dad" could often be heard referring to "Our Gang," when telling childhood stories. Those relationships were precious to him. Those friends so dear. We cherish the many stories he told of the fun he had growing up alongside his six siblings. Diane Hotchkiss (the late George), Mary St. George (Louis), the late Johanna Fluke, the late Eleanor Miller (the late Richard), John Wade (Sandy), Marc Wade (Marybeth). Robert's gentle, kind nature was evident to the many nieces and nephews, who loved him, whom he always felt blessed to have.
Robert played hockey as a teen for West Haven High School and continued playing for Randall's on the West Haven Men's League until well into his 60's. He used his knowledge and skill in hockey to co-found and coach the Joel Barlow H.S. Ice Hockey Club leading them to win their first division championship in their first year of existence, which helped to launch the beginning of the J.B.H.S. Ice Hockey Team. He was an incredible father who devoted his life to his children. Therefore, Robert also coached many Little League teams and led numerous programs for his children throughout the community including the Indian Guide Program. He was persistent in teaching his children personal skills which included carpentry, mechanics, plumbing, farming, music and mathematics. Robert was an avid hobbyist, building model boats and planes, collecting stamps and coins, playing the violin, enjoying various aspects of nature. In his leisure time he enjoyed cruising the water ways of long Island Sound as well as many other Atlantic destinations.
Robert was a tried and true patriot who loved his country. He instilled the importance of patriotism by teaching his family the values of patience, kindness, honesty, forgiveness, faith and above all love. His children were the source of his greatest pride; Kari Phillips, Robert "Bob" Wade (Barbara), Shawn Wade (Martina), Desiree Wade, Damon Wade (Sarah), Kevin Wade (Sue), Daonne Landgrebe (the late William). Robert was a grandfather and great-grandfather to 16 beloved grandchildren. Aaron (Kayla), Jessica, Megan, Rachel, Christina, Sophia, Ava, Elie, Jade (Nick), Schylar, Jacob, Amelia, Craig, Evan, Avery, Joshua. They will cherish so many memories with him as he was a devoted and dedicated grandfather. Those who know him best, know of his sensible character, fun sense of humor, his passion for his work, play and genuine love for family and friends. These traits will be etched in our hearts forever. He was our rock!
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5 p.m. – 8.p.m. at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Tpke. In order to maximize safety for our community, masks will be required and only 60 individuals are able to be in the funeral home at one time. A graveside funeral will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Aspetuck Cemetery on Black Rock Rd in Easton, CT. Due the challenging times we are facing, the Wade family understands if you are unable to attend due to health problems or concerns with COVID-19 www.SpadaccinoFuneralHome.comwww.SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com