Whelan Jr., Robert J.
Robert J. Whelan Jr., eldest son of Robert and Donna Risley Whelan, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the age of 62. Bob was a beloved parent to Mary Claire and José Whelan, along with their mother, Teresa Suganski. He was a wonderful brother to Mary Ruth Whelan, Katie Williams Cooper, and Tom Whelan (who passed away in 2005), and a mentor to many in his community.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 22nd, details to follow soon on the Gregory F Doyle Funeral Home website and on Bob's Facebook. To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 19, 2019