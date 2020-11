Or Copy this URL to Share

Winters Sr, Robert J

4/9/1939 - 11/3/2019

Dear Bobby,

One year ago you left us with a missing note. Today we remember the sweet sound of your horn, the songs you played, as we long to hear you play again. Missing you brother, father, husband, and friend.

Love,

Fannie and the Winters Family



