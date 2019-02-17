Barry III, Robert James

Robert James Barry III, (Robbie) passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019, in Hospice Care at Arden House in Hamden, Connecticut, with his father by his side. He was predeceased by his mother Moira Fitzsimmons in 1988.

Born in 1957, he was the son of Robert J. Barry, Jr. of New Haven and served as his assistant for many years at C.A. Stonehill, Inc., a rare book and manuscript business founded by his grandfather Robert J. Barry, Sr. in the 1930s in New Haven in partnership with Charles Stonehill of Great Bookham, Surrey, UK. In this role, Rob traveled extensively with his father and met many of the leading experts and collectors of English literature. He was a former member of the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America, the Yale Library Associates, and the Yale Art Gallery Associates. Despite suffering from neurological disorders throughout his life, he attended local schools, including Milford Academy, and he enjoyed golfing with family and friends at Race Brook Country Club where he was a member for many years. As a teenager, his happiest days were spent playing golf, caddying, and working in the Race Brook pro shop for Joe Sullivan.

He is survived by his father, his devoted care giver for more than 40 years, and by his aunt Mary Anne Barry Cox of Guilford, CT, and numerous cousins who will miss his good humor.

A memorial service will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019