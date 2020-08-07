Jannetti, Robert
Robert Jannetti of Stony Creek died at his home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was the husband of Clarabelle Choinere Jannetti. He was the father of Stephen Jannetti (Valerie) of Lake Ozark, Missouri and Joseph Jannetti (Patti Sullivan) of East Haven. He is also survived by his grandsons: Joshua, Matthew, and Jacob Jannetti. He was predeceased by sisters: Sylvia & Geraldine as well as a brother, Frank. He is survived by his youngest sister Deanna Morrissey (Geoffrey) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Robert was born in New Haven on April 15, 1933, a son of Joseph and Mary Ghelardi Jannetti. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked for SNET as a technician for many years and became a Right of Way Agent before retiring at 58. He enjoyed building furniture, cooking, gardening and model boats.
The family wishes to thank the following people for their assistance for Bob and Claire: Gary & Meredith Morrissey, Mickey & Bob Zoldak, Sandy Sanzero and Hospice.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. at Stony Creek Cemetery. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. Please see his online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com
