Robert John Lee


1927 - 2019
Robert John Lee Obituary
Lee, Robert John
Sunday, September 8, 2019, Robert J. Lee longtime resident of Guilford and most recently of Westbrook passed away at CT Hospice, Branford. Robert was born in New York City on July 2, 1927, and was adopted at 6 months old by his uncle Walter Lee and his wife Blanche, and raised as their own son in Fair Haven, CT. He married his first wife Eleanora Amy Linsley and had a daughter Linda Lee Bauer (Frederick) of Killingworth. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Stephanie Goldsmith Bauer of Killingworth, Rodney Lee (Stephanie) Bauer of Essex, Jeremy Reed (Elizabeth) Bauer of Brentwood, TN, and a great-granddaughter Ava Annalise Bauer.
Mr. Lee proudly served his country during World War II in the Navy and served aboard USS Bennington in the South Pacific. He was a tool maker by trade and in his mid-30s, began his own business, Burns and Lee Tool, Co. in Guilford; which later he moved to Clinton. He was a longtime member of the Guilford and Clinton Rotary Clubs, where met countless friends. Robert had a great zest for life and enjoyed it to the fullest. He was very social and enjoyed the company of family and friends. During retirement, he lived happily for twenty years in Venice, FL with his third wife Theresa Vitale. They traveled extensively and loved to go the casinos. He had a great life.
Calling hours will be held on Sat., Sept. 14 from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial will be held privately. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 12, 2019
