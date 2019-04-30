Home

Robert J. Jones, age 60, passed away April 19, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
He was born December 31, 1958 to the late Robert and Barbara Jones of Shelton. He is survived by his loving wife Cheri and three children, Robert Jr. (Sarah), Ashley Skodowski (Kenny), and Andrew (Julianne). Survivors also include four grandchildren, Jordan, Haley, Lillyann, and Jasmine, his brother Donald Jones (Tracey), his sister Maryanne Frager (William), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Sandra Jean Lynch. He lived in Connecticut until he relocated to Wisconsin in 1989. He worked at Straight Shot in Neenah, WI. He was a devoted husband and loving father. Condolences may be sent to his wife, Cheri Jones at N5116 Park St., Fremont, WI 54940.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2019
