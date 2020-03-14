|
Maley, Robert Joseph
Robert Joseph Maley, passed away peacefully at his home in Guilford, CT on March 12, 2020 surrounded by his children, Robin Anne, Karen Maley Hill, and Robert Joseph, Jr. and his wife Ellen.
Bob was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren - Caroline, Catherine and James (Kala) Hill, and Colleen, Robert Harry and Jack Maley. He was great-grandfather to Ava, Caelan and Kade Hill and McCoy and Max Hoover. Bob was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Carol Furman; his parents, Ethel and Harry D. Maley; and his brother, Joseph Richard Maley.
Bob was born in New Haven, CT and grew up in Hamden, CT where he attended Putnam Avenue School and Hamden High School. He forged many lifelong friendships in Hamden, including that with his wife Carol, whom he met at a soda fountain and fell for instantly.
Bob spent a year at Hebron Academy, Hebron, Maine prior to attending Brown University where he "studied a bit and played a lot of hockey." He was later inducted into the Brown Hockey Hall of Fame.
Following graduation from Brown, Bob joined the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant. He was stationed in Lake Charles, Louisiana where he flew B47 Bombers.
Bob married Carol in Austin, TX in 1954. They returned to Hamden, CT to join friends and family and raise their family. They later moved to Orange, CT where they resided for 25 years.
Bob's career was as an award-winning sales executive with Sikorsky, Laurel Supply and Hawley Hardware. In his spare time, he coached Hamden Youth Hockey, played golf, and spent summers sailing and relaxing in Indian Cove.
After his retirement, he worked for the New Haven Register, referring to himself as "The Paper Boy." After-hours were spent doing odd jobs and tending to the garden and lawn. He was also a religious man who worshipped our Lord faithfully.
Bob was best known for his huge smile, Warm embrace, happy demeanor and love for his friends and family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment with Military Honors will follow at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange, CT. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020