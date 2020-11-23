Hitt, Robert Kirkbride

Robert (Bob) Kirkbride Hitt passed away on November 21, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was 86 years old.

Bob leaves his wife of over 30 years Sallyanne (Sally) Hitt, his daughters Diana Horan (James) of Shrewsbury, MA, Donna Bates (Steven) of Durham, CT and his son Randall Hitt (Maria) of West Suffield, CT. Bob also leaves his grandchildren Patrick Horan (Lindsey), Delaney Horan, Walter Augur, Ian Augur, Natalie Hitt and Robbie Hitt. Bob was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Madeline and Steven Horan.

Bob also leaves Sally's children, Thomas Brutnell, Dennis Brutnell and Andrew Brutnell, as well as Sally's nine grandchildren.

Bob was the son of the late Floyd and Mary Hitt. Bob's brother Fred predeceased him. He was a graduate of Hopkins, where he excelled in football, hockey and baseball. Bob played football at Brown University his freshman year, then interrupted his college years to proudly serve in the United States Marines, before graduating from Brown upon his return.

Bob worked in the family business, Hoffman Paint and Wallpaper, his entire career. He was president of the company for most of those years. He continued with his love of sports by holding the positions of referee and umpire for several sports. One of his most proudest accomplishments was earning the position of referee for Division One football games.

Bob was an active member of the Connecticut Governor's Footguard, and a lifetime member of the Lanphier Cove Association of Branford, CT. As is the Lanphier way, Bob was very active and held the positions of president and treasurer along the way.

Bob and Sally moved to Kings Isle in Port St. Lucie, where Bob continued to be involved in many social groups until his health prevented it.

Bob was proud of all his children and grandchildren. Bob was "Poppie" to his grandchildren and he attended many sporting events to show his support. You always knew when Poppie was there because he was the loudest cheerleader.

Bob's family would like to extend their gratitude to all the caregivers who assisted Bob, especially Paulette.

SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE



