North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church
555 Middletown Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Committal
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Robert L. DeMarzo


1945 - 2020
Robert L. DeMarzo Obituary
DeMarzo, Robert L.
Robert L. DeMarzo, 74, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, TN with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Vienna Chiasson DeMarzo for 49 years. Robert was born in New Haven on December 28, 1945 and was the son of the late Vincent and Leonora Cascio DeMarzo. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion, Murray-Reynolds Post #76, North Haven. Robert worked for the family business, the former Dandy Donuts of North Haven. He had also worked for the railroad and later as a real estate agent. The greatest father that ever lived to Robert M. DeMarzo and girlfriend Glenda T. White. Brother of Vincent and Leonora DeMarzo.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Monday morning at 11:30 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery with full military honors. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020
