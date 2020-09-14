Fortuna, Robert, L

Robert L. Fortuna "Bob", 70, of West Haven, formerly of Hamden passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hospice in Branford, CT.

Bob was born in New Haven on October 11, 1949, son of the late John and Frances Fortuna. He was a 1968 graduate of Hamden High School. Bob was the co-owner of the former Grandma's Old Fashioned Bakery, Family Bakery and most recently co-owner of Family Music Center. Bob was an avid Red Sox's fan and had a passion for music.

He is survived by daughters, Lisa, Kate (Jeff) cherished grandchildren Brody and Kallie Mae of Northford and loving companion Barbara Bernasconi. Also survived by brothers, John (Ginny), Thomas Sr. (Dolores); nephews Tom, John (Jacqulyn); and his favorite niece AnnaMarie.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Christ the Bread of Life Parish 321 Circular Ave Hamden on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.



